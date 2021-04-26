Nwam LLC Buys 2,703 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $614.94. 170,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $382.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

