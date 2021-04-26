Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 114,888 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.16. 4,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

