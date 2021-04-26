Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 142,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,646. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

