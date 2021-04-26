Nwam LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.16 on Monday, reaching $369.12. The company had a trading volume of 57,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,744. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.