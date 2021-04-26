Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in SEA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $7.37 on Monday, reaching $265.96. 113,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.67. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.