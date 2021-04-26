Nwam LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $82.28. 5,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

