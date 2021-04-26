Nwam LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $62.93. 62,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

