Nwam LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

