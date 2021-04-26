Nwam LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $223.71.

