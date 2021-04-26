Nwam LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 106,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

