Nwam LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.05. 166,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

