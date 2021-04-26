Nwam LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Devon Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 221,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

