Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $17.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,332.95. 23,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

