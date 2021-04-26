Nwam LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

