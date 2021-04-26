Nwam LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.