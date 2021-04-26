Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

