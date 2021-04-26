Nwam LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.32. 210,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.