Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,762 shares of company stock worth $11,022,148 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.64. 13,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,510. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

