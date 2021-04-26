Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.