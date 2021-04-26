Nwam LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

BA stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.22. 344,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,622,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

