Nwam LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,334.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $45.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,144.43. 29,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.37, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

