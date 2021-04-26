Nwam LLC Sells 13,233 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,703,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$51.76 during midday trading on Monday. 11,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

