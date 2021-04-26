Nwam LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $148.26. 63,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,127. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

