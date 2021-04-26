Nwam LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.59. 1,236,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its 200 day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $211.12 and a one year high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

