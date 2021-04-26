Nwam LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,449. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.34 and its 200 day moving average is $263.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

