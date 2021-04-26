Nwam LLC Sells 635 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The company has a market cap of $316.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

