Nwam LLC Sells 7,238 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.99. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,927. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

