Nwam LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.10% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,756. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,252,667. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

