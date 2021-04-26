Nwam LLC Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,646. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

