NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Cut by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.91. 28,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,304. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.