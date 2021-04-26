(NYX.V) (CVE:NYX) Trading Up ∞

(NYX.V) (CVE:NYX)’s share price was up ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 3,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 30,991 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.39.

About (NYX.V) (CVE:NYX)

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

