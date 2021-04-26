Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,787. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,546,937 shares of company stock worth $409,378,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

