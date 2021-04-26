Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $669,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 856,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,644. The company has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

