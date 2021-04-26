Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $669,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 856,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,644. The company has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
