OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Cap of $25.14 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $25.14 million and $1.64 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

