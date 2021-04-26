Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Tops $57.97 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $57.97 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

