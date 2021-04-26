Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $24.65 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

