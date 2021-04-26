Oddo Bhf Downgrades Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Neutral

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DETNF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$26.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

