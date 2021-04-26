Oddo Bhf Downgrades Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Neutral

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DETNF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$26.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

