Oddz Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00281431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.78 or 0.01006640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00728061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,878.50 or 0.99923734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.