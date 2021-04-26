Offshift 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,736.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $89,736.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

