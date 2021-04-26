OKB (OKB) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $218.55 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $17.41 or 0.00032545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00065167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00742685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.82 or 0.07775559 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

