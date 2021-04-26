OKCash (OK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,400.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. OKCash has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $32,400.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,666.84 or 0.99835647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001879 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,631,613 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

