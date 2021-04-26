Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $257.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $259.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

