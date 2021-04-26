OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

