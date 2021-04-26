Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OHI stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

