Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) PT Lowered to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,081. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $91,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.