Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Tops $4.72 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $8.38 or 0.00015642 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $964,043.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.12 or 0.00463132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,199 coins and its circulating supply is 562,883 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.