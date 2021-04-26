Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $9.34 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Omni has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $9.34 or 0.00017381 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $5.26 million and $1.12 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00453594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,198 coins and its circulating supply is 562,882 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

