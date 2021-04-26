Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

