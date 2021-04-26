Omnitude (ECOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $367,587.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

