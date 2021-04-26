ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

